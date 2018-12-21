Declan Rice says West Ham's confidence is 'flying' after winning streak

1:07 Declan Rice has urged West Ham to capitalise on their recent improved form and create a fortress at the London Stadium Declan Rice has urged West Ham to capitalise on their recent improved form and create a fortress at the London Stadium

Declan Rice says West Ham's confidence is "flying" as the side aim to make it five consecutive wins when they host Watford on Saturday.

The Hammers have recently beaten Fulham, Crystal Palace, Cardiff and Newcastle after a slow start, and victory at the London Stadium would see them equal their longest run of consecutive Premier League away wins in a season.

Rice, who has made 14 appearances for West Ham this season, says the confidence has grown out of enhanced training and going into games with a positive mindset.

Asked whether West Ham should go from strength to strength now, Rice told Sky Sports: "100 per cent. The confidence is flying, everything is going up a notch - the standards in training, the tempo of things.

"Even in games now, we're going into games thinking 'we're going to score goals and get chances, we're not going to concede' and that's the confidence you need in the Premier League."

West Ham are ninth in the Premier League

He added: "With every home game that we have, we can't afford to be losing games at home because we've got to start to make that fortress really.

"We've got to make it hard for teams to come and nick points from us, starting with Watford on Saturday.

"We've had the last two good [home] results over Palace and Cardiff, we've got to go out there and beat Watford and move up the table."