West Ham confirm London Stadium matchday capacity increased to 60,000

The London Stadium, until now, has had to operate 9,000 seats below capacity because of licensing regulations

West Ham have confirmed the capacity of the London Stadium has been officially increased to 60,000 following an agreement with landlords E20.

Previous licensing regulations had limited the stadium's matchday capacity to 57,000, with 9,000 seats unavailable for use.

However, after threatening to take the matter to the High Court, West Ham came to an agreement with E20 which will see the capacity rise in stages until the maximum of 66,000 is reached.

In a statement, West Ham joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold said: "It is a wonderful feeling to know that more of our fans will be able to watch affordable Premier League football at London Stadium.

"We look forward to the matchday atmosphere becoming even more magnificent in 2019."

The new capacity will come into effect when West Ham host Brighton in their first match of 2019 on January 2.