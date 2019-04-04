Declan Rice's rise from Chelsea reject to England international at West Ham

Declan Rice returns to Stamford Bridge as an England international when West Ham face Chelsea on Monday Night Football

Six years after being released by Chelsea, Declan Rice will return to Stamford Bridge as an England international when West Ham travel across London for Monday Night Football. The clubs are only 10 miles apart, but it has been some journey for the 20-year-old…

Rice has been one of the breakthrough players in the Premier League this season, having played every minute in the league since September 16.

His performances earned him a call-up to the senior England side last month after he switched allegiances from the Republic of Ireland, and he went on to make his debut off the bench in the 5-0 win over the Czech Republic before starting in the 5-1 victory at Montenegro.

But Rice's rise to prominence did not come without its hitches, and before the elation of becoming a professional footballer, there was deflation when Chelsea let him go at the age of 14.

"I was released by Chelsea at 14 years old," said Rice, back in January 2018. "I remember it, a Tuesday night. On the Wednesday I was training with Fulham, five minutes from my house, and then on the Thursday I was training with West Ham.

"After one session at both clubs they both wanted me. There was interest from other clubs as well but I made the switch to West Ham. I had to change house, change school, so it was a massive decision - and it's paid off.

"When Chelsea let me go it was really deflating. For me, as a youngster, it's all I ever knew - living 10 minutes from the training ground, going to loads of the games.

"It's one of those where you've just got to pick yourself up and go again. I think some of the boys at Chelsea might be thinking 'Wow! Look at Dec doing well for West Ham'."

Some three months after this honest recollection, the 'boys at Chelsea' witnessed Rice's development first hand when West Ham battled to a 1-1 draw in April 2018.

"Rice's redemption story went full circle," West Ham's website stated, with the then 19-year-old admitting he was pleased to have made a statement when frustrating Chelsea as part of a three-man central defence.

"I've come back here after being released by Chelsea at 14 and five years later I'm playing for West Ham in the Premier League," Rice said. "Sunday was a crazy day and one which me and my family are very proud of.

"Coming to Chelsea games as a kid, joining the club at seven and being released at 14, I don't think I need to prove anything, but today I felt I came back and made a statement and I was happy with my performance."

Now, 12 months later, having forced his way into Manuel Pellegrini's plans at West Ham, Rice is preparing for another trip to Stamford Bridge, this time as an England international with high hopes of making Gareth Southgate's squad for the Nations League Finals this summer.

And while he bids to end the season on a high, Rice emergence's also begs the question of whether Chelsea will regret, or already are regretting, their decision to let him go.

Rice would have done well to wrestle the defensive-midfield position from N'Golo Kante at Chelsea last season, while this campaign Maurizio Sarri has rarely strayed from selecting Jorginho in that role.

But as a natural centre-back, could Rice have rivalled David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger by now? The fact 22-year-old Andreas Christensen has played just three Premier League games this season, and promising 18-year-old centre-back Ethan Ampadu just five in all competitions, suggests Rice would have need some luck to feature in their defence as well.

The struggles Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi have faced in their attempts to break into the starting XI under Sarri on a regular basis also shows Rice's Chelsea release and subsequent move to West Ham has proved to be a blessing in what is no longer a disguise.

"It's their loss. Now you're a top boy!" team-mate Ryan Fredericks told Rice on West Ham's YouTube channel last month - and come Monday, Rice will have another chance to prove how costly a loss that could be.