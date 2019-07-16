Pablo Zabaleta says this will be his last season in English football

Pablo Zabaleta has revealed the coming season at West Ham will be his last in English football.

The 34-year-old right-back is preparing for his third campaign with the Hammers after spending the previous nine years at Manchester City, where he won two Premier League titles and worked under Manuel Pellegrini.

Buenos Aires-born Zabaleta, who signed a one-year contract extension at West Ham in May, has not yet decided if he will retire completely.

"I don't know, honestly," said Zabaleta when asked about his plans beyond next year at a press conference in China ahead of the Premier League Asia Trophy game against Manchester City - live on Sky Sports.

"The reason I am here is because I'm still enjoying my football and, of course, the manager was one of the reasons I chose to extend my contract.

"It's always good to work with a manager you know very well from previous years working together, and also because I think I can still give 100 per cent for the team and use my experience.

"I know I am 34 and getting a bit old and coming to the end of my career, but I am honest with myself and I am still a good professional and I will try to give everything for the team.

"I am still enjoying being in and around the team and helping young players.

"This will definitely be my last season in England, for sure. This is something I know, but I don't know in football, and I don't think this is the right time to be thinking [about it] when we have a long season ahead.

"I will try to enjoy it because I have been in the Premier League for so long and I'll miss it, for sure, the moment I will leave, but for the moment I am focused on getting 100 per cent fit in this pre-season and I want to play as much as I can."