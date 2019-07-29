Arthur Masuaku: West Ham defender signs contract extension

Arthur Masuaku has extended his contract at West Ham until 2024

West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku has signed a contract extension until 2024.

The agreement also includes an option for the 25-year-old to extend the deal by a further two years.

Masuaku has made 75 appearances for the Hammers since joining from Olympiakos in 2016.

"I am very happy and very proud," Masuaku said. "For me, it was an easy decision.

"The club wanted me to stay and so I didn't even need to think about it - it was just a matter of time.

"Now I am looking forward to the Premier League season and giving my all for this club I love.

Sebastien Haller is one of four new signings at the Hammers

"I am very excited, and happy to be a part of things here. The manager has been very good to me and I hope now I can repay his faith."

The DR Congo international will be joined by new signings Sebastien Haller, Pablo Fornals, Roberto and David Martin at the London Stadium next season.

Manuel Pellegrini says he is impressed by the left-back's development and is excited to see him remain at the club.

The West Ham United boss said: "We are very happy that Arthur has signed an extension to his contract and committed his long-term future to West Ham United.

"He is a player with excellent technical ability and has worked hard to improve over the past year. He finished last season in very good form and has returned after the summer determined to continue in a similar way.

"After three years in England, Arthur is now established and well settled, and we look forward to seeing him make a big contribution in the future."