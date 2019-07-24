Pedro Obiang completes move from West Ham to Sassuolo

Pedro Obiang made 116 appearances for the Hammers across four seasons

Pedro Obiang has completed his move from West Ham to Serie A side Sassuolo.

Sky Sports News understands Sassuolo will pay the Hammers a fee of £7.2m plus bonuses.

Obiang came off the bench in West Ham's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League Asia Trophy last Wednesday, but did not feature in the 1-0 loss to Newcastle on Saturday.

He made made a total of 116 appearances in his four seasons in east London, scoring three goals.

The emergence of Declan Rice last season pushed Obiang out of West Ham's first team

The Spanish-born Equatorial Guinea central midfielder struggled for game time last season due to the rise of Declan Rice.

Obiang would be the eighth senior player to leave the Hammers this summer following the sales of Marko Arnautovic and Lucas Perez as well as the expiration of Andy Carroll, Adrian and Samir Nasri's contracts.

