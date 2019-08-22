Felipe Anderson, Sebastien Haller and Jack Wilshere fit for West Ham's trip to Watford

1:04 Manuel Pellegrini says he hopes Manuel Lanzini stays at West Ham for a long time. Manuel Pellegrini says he hopes Manuel Lanzini stays at West Ham for a long time.

Felipe Anderson, Sebastien Haller and Jack Wilshere are all fit for West Ham's trip to Watford on Saturday, says boss Manuel Pellegrini.

Brazil midfielder Anderson and £45m summer-signing Haller missed West Ham's 1-1 draw at Brighton on Saturday, while Wilshere was substituted at half-time after picking up a knock, replaced by Michail Antonio.

The Hammers are seeking their first Premier League win of the season against a Watford side who have lost their opening two games, and Pellegrini revealed he has just one player ruled out for the clash.

"This week we have just Winston Reid out - all the other players are fit," Pellegrini told a press conference on Thursday.

"Jack, as with all the players coming back from long injuries, needs time to recover his performance.

"We've given him minutes. The same happened with Carlos Sanchez, with Andriy Yarmolenko, and was happening also with Manuel Lanzini last season, so we hope that every game he plays, he will improve."

Meanwhile, Lanzini insists he wants to stay at West Ham as talks continue over a new contract, with the Hammers keen to secure a long-term deal for the Argentina international, Sky Sports News understands.

"Manu's a young player, he's important, and he's committed to this club," Pellegrini added. "He's happy here. I think it's an honour in every club to have players in your squad that are nominated for their international squad. They must play always for their country, it's an honour for the club.

"I hope that Manu and all the players that will be nominated will come back here and, if they have one day more to recover, even better."

Pellegrini was also asked about VAR following controversy in their opening two matches against Manchester City and Brighton.

VAR ruled out a Gabriel Jesus goal for City against West Ham on the opening day and ordered a retake of Sergio Aguero's late missed penalty - scored at the second attempt - while it also cancelled out a Brighton opener on Saturday.

"VAR has come into the Premier League and, so far, it's been difficult," he said. "It's not the same when it comes to the emotion of the fans; they must wait for if it is a goal or not a goal. But I think it's fairer.

"I think it's impossible for the referee, with the speed that the players play, to be in the completely right position. After that, you compare the referee with eight TVs and camera. I think it will be useful for the referee and fairer for the results as long as we don't use it every time and in every situation.

"I think, in corners, you could find four penalties from every corner. But for offside, I think it's good for the referees. If the foul is inside the box or outside the box, if it's handball or not.

"It shouldn't try to avoid all the mistakes in football because I think that's impossible. I think, if you can avoid three or four big mistakes in a game, it will be fairer on the teams."