Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki tops Premier League Power Rankings

Sky Sports and Budweiser, the official beer of the Premier League, have teamed up to bring you the weekly Power Rankings.

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has toppled Raheem Sterling in the Power Rankings chart - but who else made the top 50?

The Finland international broke the deadlock against Newcastle with a sensational volley before completing his hat-trick to secure the 3-1 win - having opened his Premier League account against Liverpool.

Sterling slipped into runner-up spot after heading home a sumptuous Kevin De Bruyne (No 7) cross, before Erik Lamela (No 4) levelled the scores three minutes later in a 2-2 draw with Spurs.

Burnley striker Ashley Barnes (No 3) maintained his scoring streak with a first-half equaliser against Arsenal, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (No 5) hit back with a sensational winner at the Emirates.

Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford (No 8) and Anthony Martial (No 10) made the top 10 after a 1-1 stalemate with Wolves, while Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk (No 9) narrowly retained his place among the top performers.

Below we present each club's form player in the rankings, with Harry Wilson soaring to Bournemouth's summit on his league debut for the club, while former Derby team-mate Mason Mount topped the chart for Chelsea.

You can find out more about the Power Rankings' methodology here