Aaron Cresswell signs West Ham contract extension

Aaron Cresswell has made 184 appearances since joining West Ham from Ipswich

West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell has signed a contract extension with the club until 2023.

Cresswell is the Hammers' third longest-serving player, behind captain Mark Noble and Winston Reid, and the full-back is pleased to commit himself to the club for the next four years.

"I've been here for six years and I've loved every minute of it," he said.

"I want to continue that and, thankfully, to extend the stay is fantastic news for me and my family. I'm looking forward to the next few years ahead.

Robert Snodgrass says West Ham are moving in the right direction following their impressive start to the season

"We've got a fantastic changing room. Everyone gets on. There are no egos and everyone is together.

"If you want to push on and kick on in the league, then you need that team spirit and togetherness. I think we've certainly got that."

Cresswell becomes the fourth player to sign a new deal with West Ham this season, following Manuel Lanzini, Arthur Masuaku and Robert Snodgrass.

West Ham are eighth in the Premier League table following their 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.