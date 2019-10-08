Premier League Power Rankings: Wolves' Adama Traore top

Sky Sports and Budweiser, the official beer of the Premier League, have teamed up to bring you the weekly Power Rankings.

Adama Traore topped the chart this week after scoring both of Wolves' goals in a 2-0 win at Manchester City, having started the game in a less-familiar wing-back role and finished the game up front.

Ricardo Pereira slipped into runner-up spot following Leicester's 2-1 defeat against Liverpool, with opposing full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold (No 3) maintaining his ascent up the rankings after creating a match-topping five chances.

Riyad Mahrez (No 4) was Manchester City's sole representative in the top 10 after the defeat to Wolves, while Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (No 7) tumbled down the rankings after a narrow 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

Tammy Abraham drew level with Sergio Aguero atop the goalscoring chart on eight goals after breaking the deadlock in a 4-1 victory in Southampton, having been named in Gareth Southgate's England squad on Thursday.

Three Aston Villa players piled into the top 10 after a 5-1 win over Norwich, with Wesley (No 5) netting twice and Jack Grealish (No 10) among the goals, while John McGinn (No 9) attempted a team-topping number of passes and tackles.

In was good news for England fans ahead of the international break, with squad members Abraham, Alexander-Arnold, Harry Kane and Callum Wilson topping their club's rankings - as did compatriots Todd Cantwell, Danny Ings, Jack O'Connell, Aaron Cresswell and James Tarkowski.