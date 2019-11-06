Declan Rice: West Ham can '100 per cent' finish in Premier League top six

0:29 West Ham's Declan Rice feels that a Premier League top-six finish is achievable West Ham's Declan Rice feels that a Premier League top-six finish is achievable

Declan Rice feels West Ham can "100 per cent" finish in the Premier League top six but must improve their confidence, finishing and defensive structure.

The 20-year-old England international admits that the Hammers are going through a "little blip" - failing to win their last five top-flight games - after a strong start to the season.

They were beaten 3-2 at home by Newcastle on Saturday after they were held by promoted side Sheffield United at the London Stadium, and before that suffered back-to-back defeats to Everton and Crystal Palace.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's win at West Ham

"It's been very frustrating," Rice told Sky Sports. "I think every player is feeling the same, the manager is feeling the same.

"Our confidence was so high at the start of the season. We're going through a little blip now, it happens to every team. It's about how we get out of it.

"We need to be more confident on the pitch, we need to be more defensively structured and we need to take our chances because in games we've had chances to kill the game off."

Manuel Pellegrini says he needs to understand why his players put in such a poor performance at home to Newcastle

West Ham face a tricky trip to Burnley on Saturday, who are looking to bounce back themselves after three straight Premier League defeats, losing 3-0 to Sheffield United last time out.

However, Rice feels that a positive result at Turf Moor will get West Ham's season back on track.

When asked if he felt a top-six finish was still achievable this season, Rice said: "100 per cent. I think if you look from fifth to about 13th, there's about four points between six or seven teams.

"So you just have to keep working hard. If we beat Burnley on the weekend you're back up to seventh or eighth, so it's not too far away.

"Our minds are focused on winning games at home. We have to win games here, this is our home stadium. When teams come here they must know they are in for a game.

"When we go away, we haven't done that badly so far, so we need to continue that form."