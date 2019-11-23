Manuel Pellegrini: West Ham under big pressure

Manuel Pellegrini admits West Ham are under big pressure

Manuel Pellegrini admits his West Ham side are under big pressure, and says it is both his and the players' fault.

West Ham are winless in their last eight in all competitions, losing six, and are now 16th place following their latest defeat, a 3-2 loss against Tottenham on Saturday.

Pellegrini's job hangs in the balance, and the Chilean did not hide the fact his side are underperforming.

"The first thing is that we are playing under big pressure. We know we haven't got the results we wanted, especially here at home. This was a special game against Tottenham and we wanted to do it better.

"We couldn't. I think that the team never gave up until the end. We tried to draw but we are doing too many mistakes, especially without the ball, and every time that we make a mistake when defending, it is a goal.

Asked whether he or the players were the problem, Pellegrini said: "I think both things always are together. The manager and the players. Both have the possibility to play well, both have the possibility to win games and have good results, so you cannot separate one from the other.

"We need to try to win the next game. When we were winning games, the media asked me the same question - where are you going to arrive this season? You try to win the next game and see where you arrive when the season ends.

"Of course, we have not had the results we expected, especially losing so many results here at home. It is a very tight Premier League this season.

"Maybe three points more and we would be in a different position in the table, but we need to improve playing, improve defending and improve attacking.