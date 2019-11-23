West Ham 2-3 Tottenham: Jose Mourinho enjoys winning start

Harry Kane celebrates scoring Tottenhams's third goal of the game

Jose Mourinho made a winning return to management as Tottenham withstood a West Ham fightback to win 3-2 at the London Stadium.

Spurs had not won an away Premier League game since January 20 at Fulham, but first-half goals from Heung-Min Son (36) and Lucas Moura (43) put them in a commanding position.

Harry Kane extended Tottenham's lead with a trademark header four minutes after the restart to move above Martin Chivers in third place on the list of the club's all-time scorers on 175 goals.

West Ham reduced the deficit through substitute Michail Antonio (73) and Angelo Ogbonna headed in a second late on (90+6), but Spurs held on to move up to sixth place ahead of the remaining weekend fixtures.

The pressure increases on Hammers manager Manuel Pellegrini, whose side have taken just two points from their last 21 available, and sit 16th.

Jose Mourinho celebrates Spurs' first goal after 36 minutes

Player ratings West Ham: Roberto (4), Cresswell (5), Fredericks (5), Diop (5), Ogbonna (5), Rice (6), Noble (5), Snodgrass (6), Yarmolenko (4), Anderson (3), Haller (5).



Subs: Sanchez (5), Fornals (5), Antonio (7).



Tottenham: Gazzaniga (6), Davies (5), Aurier (6), Sanchez (6), Alderweireld (6), Dier (6), Winks (6), Alli (7), Moura (7), Son (8), Kane (7).



Subs: Rose (6), Sissoko (n/a), Eriksen (n/a).



Man of the match: Heung-Min Son.

How Mourinho survived scare to make winning start

West Ham's late flurry, as they had done in their previous home game in the 3-2 reverse to Newcastle, came far too late, with the final scoreline deeply flattering them.

Mourinho imbued confidence from the moment he came off the team coach in east London, taking over a team mid-season for the first time since swapping Uniao de Leiria for Porto as a 38-year-old in early 2002.

The Portuguese spoke of needing to "trust the base" he has inherited from Mauricio Pochettino - and there was a devastating spell either side of the interval that bore all the hallmarks of his predecessor's side at their swash-buckling best.

Heung-Min Son scored the first goal of the Mourinho era

Mourinho needed to hit the ground running and, after an opening half an hour low on quality, Dele Alli found the run of Son and he finished low beneath Roberto.

The Spanish goalkeeper had been ironically cheered by his own supporters during an error-strewn first half that got worse for the hosts when Alli was the architect once more for Spurs' second.

Team news Jose Mourinho named both Eric Dier and Lucas Moura in his first Tottenham side. There were three changes from Mauricio Pochettino's last game in charge, with Giovani Lo Celso on the bench and Tanguy Ndombele out injured as Harry Winks was handed a start.



Angelo Ogbonna returned to the West Ham side after being dropped for the last three games while Andriy Yarmolenko returned and Roberto kept his place in goal.

A month can be a very long time in football and, having responded well to his critics in his last away league game at Everton, Alli showed immense dexterity in keeping the ball in play to release Son.

The South Korean spotted the run of Moura at the far post, with the Brazilian getting in front of Aaron Cresswell to blast home his third goal of the season.

Lucas Moura slides in at the far post to double Tottenham's first-half lead

Mourinho pointed passionately towards Alli for his role in the goal, but not even the half-time whistle could stem the tide as Kane was soon celebrating his customary goal in a London derby.

Ogbonna was no match for the England captain as he rose to head in Serge Aurier's pinpoint cross. It was Kane's eighth goal in his last nine Premier League games against West Ham, and his 29th in 46 Premier League London derbies.

The game was over as a contest, or so it seemed, but Antonio began the unlikeliest of comebacks when he allowed Mark Noble's pass to run across his body, losing Toby Alderweireld to strike beyond Paulo Gazzaniga.

Spurs enjoyed a winning start under Mourinho at West Ham

West Ham were denied a second when Declan Rice's close-range finish from Sebastien Haller's knock-down was ruled out by VAR Andre Marriner. But the Hammers did find a second in the final minute of stoppage time when Ogbonna headed in Robert Snodgrass' corner - but it would not deny Mourinho victory on his return to management.

Tottenham end awayday blues in stats

Having lost his first competitive game as manager, with Benfica in September 2000, Jose Mourinho has gone unbeaten in his first game in charge at each of his eight clubs since, including two different spells with Chelsea (W5 D3).

Jose Mourinho won as many points today vs West Ham, as Mauricio Pochettino mustered in his final 12 away Premier League games with Tottenham (W0 D3 L9).

West Ham United have picked up just two points from their last 21 available in the Premier League (W0 D2 L5).

Tottenham have won three consecutive away league games versus West Ham for the first time in their history.

What's next?

West Ham travel to face Chelsea next Saturday in the Premier League; kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 3pm.

Mourinho's first home game as Spurs head coach takes place on Tuesday as Olympiakos visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Champions League, while they host Bournemouth back in the Premier League next Saturday at 3pm.