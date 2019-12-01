West Ham fans accused of homophobic chanting during win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

West Ham fans have been accused of homophobic chanting during their win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Hammers LGBT fan group Pride of Irons say supporters were singing "Chelsea Rent Boys" - and the Chelsea Supporters Trust agreed it was "continuous" during the 1-0 away victory.

Pride of Irons insist the chant is homophobic and Kick It Out have asked anyone that heard it to contact them directly - and Chelsea's official historian Rick Glanville said he reported it to police after the game.

"Having spoken to Chelsea Pride to get the details of yesterday's homophobic chanting, we understand that West Ham fans were chanting "Chelsea Rent Boys"," Pride Of Irons tweeted.

If you were at the @WestHam @ChelseaFC game and heard homophobic chanting please directly report @KickItOutReport — Kick It Out (@kickitout) November 30, 2019

"Whether you think this is homophobic or not, Kick It Out have made it clear that it is. When you use homophobic chants you aren't abusing most Chelsea fans who will be straight, but all gay fans whether they support Chelsea or West Ham.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win over Chelsea in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win over Chelsea in the Premier League.

"We're better than that and can come up with much smarter chants that don't abuse our own fans. We shouldn't be the club appearing in the news for homophobia, there are other clubs who have ingrained problems. Let's not join their ranks.

"Be better. Be West Ham. Support the whole West Ham Family, no matter race, gender, sexuality or anything else."

The Trust note with dismay the continuous homophobic chanting by the visiting West Ham fans today. It appeared that no action was taken during the game. We call on @ChelseaFC and @WestHam to investigate. — ChelseaSupportersTrust (@ChelseaSTrust) November 30, 2019

The Chelsea Supporters Trust tweeted: "The Trust note with dismay the continuous homophobic chanting by the visiting West Ham fans today. It appeared that no action was taken during the game. We call on Chelsea FC and West Ham to investigate."

The Chelsea LGBT fans group said they were "disgusted" by it and said West Ham's LGBT fan group Pride of Irons had reported it to the club, adding: "There is no room for homophobia or any discrimination in our game."

Sky Sports News has contacted both Chelsea and West Ham but they are yet to comment.