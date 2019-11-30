Other matches

Sat 30th November

Premier League

  • Chelsea vs West Ham United
  • 3:00pm Saturday 30th November
  • Stamford Bridge   (Att: 40595)
FT

Chelsea 0

West Ham 1

A Cresswell (48)

Jack Wilkinson

@jacktwilkinson

Chelsea 0-1 West Ham: Aaron Cresswell strike eases pressure on Manuel Pellegrini

Last Updated: 30/11/19 5:14pm
West Ham ended a 17-year wait for a Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge as Aaron Cresswell's strike saw them beat Chelsea 1-0 to ease the pressure on manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Cresswell scored the decisive goal three minutes into the second half, curling a low right-footed shot beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga, and the Hammers' victory would have been more secure had Michail Antonio not had a second ruled out by VAR.

Chelsea registered 19 shots on goal but, with Tammy Abraham out injured, the Blues lacked the clinical edge as they slipped to back-to-back league defeats under Frank Lampard for the first time.

West Ham's first victory away at Chelsea since 2002 ends an alarming eight-game winless run and sees them climb up to 13th in the table.

What's next?

Chelsea host Aston Villa and West Ham travel to Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday at 7.30pm.

