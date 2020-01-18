West Ham United News

More from Football

West Ham fans protest against owners David Gold and David Sullivan prior to Everton game

Last Updated: 18/01/20 2:58pm

West Ham fans marked 10 years of the club's current ownership with a protest outside the stadium
West Ham fans marked 10 years of the club's current ownership with a protest outside the stadium

West Ham fans have staged a protest against the club's current owners ahead of the game against Everton.

Saturday marked 10 years in charge for David Gold and David Sullivan, and a large group of Hammers supporters marked the occasion with a protest outside the London Stadium.

Also See:

David Gold and David Sullivan have been in charge at West Ham for a decade
David Gold and David Sullivan have been in charge at West Ham for a decade

West Ham go into their game against Everton in 16th place in the Premier League and just a single point outside of the relegation zone.

The club recently sacked manager Manuel Pellegrini and brought in David Moyes as his replacement.

