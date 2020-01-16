David Moyes and Carlo Ancelotti have history as reunion looms

0:57 David Moyes and Carlo Ancelotti go head to head when West Ham play Everton this weekend, rekindling a rivalry born in the San Siro David Moyes and Carlo Ancelotti go head to head when West Ham play Everton this weekend, rekindling a rivalry born in the San Siro

Moyes will select a Hammers side to overcome a team representing a club for whom he was manager for more than 11 years on Saturday, as he attempts to increase the single-point gap between West Ham and the Premier League relegation zone.

Everton beat Brighton 1-0 last weekend to partially erase memories of the 1-0 loss to Liverpool in the FA Cup third round, and it is a little-known fact that the paths of the two coaches first crossed in Italy when their coaching careers were just beginning.

The meeting came during a fact-finding mission for the fledgling coach Moyes while Ancelotti was beginning his own coaching career at the San Siro.

"I think it (managing Everton) might be different from what he's had but when you've managed PSG, Real Madrid and Napoli then I think you're ready for anything," said Moyes.

"I was really fortunate when I was a young coach I got to go to AC Milan and watch them train and Carlo was there as the manager.

"I got to know him when he was very young and I was up and coming, going around all of the clubs to see the training facilities.

"So I've always thought really well of him and how could you not with his record?"