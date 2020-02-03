Two West Ham fans arrested for alleged homophobic gestures

Two West Ham fans have been arrested after they allegedly made homophobic gestures at the London Stadium during the 3-3 draw against Brighton on Saturday.

The two men have since been released under investigation, and another man was arrested on suspicion of common assault, the Metropolitan Police said.

Another male West Ham fan was arrested on suspicion of common assault.

Back in December, West Ham said the club "in no way condones" any homophobic behaviour following reports of chanting during their game at Stamford Bridge on December 2.

Abusive incidents of an alleged homophobic nature have occurred on several occasions at Premier League and EFL grounds this season.

An internal club investigation found "no evidence" of homophobic chanting taking place during Millwall's clash with Reading on January 18, despite referee Keith Stroud halting the game at The Den for a brief time to address the issue during the first half.

One away fan and two home supporters were arrested following "unacceptable abuse" during Brighton's draw with Chelsea on New Year's Day at the Amex Stadium.

Bristol Rovers were fined £7,500 and ordered to implement an action plan after some of their supporters directed slurs at Brighton fans during a Carabao Cup game in August.