West Ham 3 -3 Brighton: VAR awards Glenn Murray equaliser as Seagulls show fight

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of West Ham's draw against Brighton in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of West Ham's draw against Brighton in the Premier League

West Ham twice threw away two-goal leads to draw 3-3 with Brighton, where VAR awarded Glenn Murray’s late equaliser.

In a game littered with defensive gaffes and incredible relegation tension, West Ham were 2-0 at half-time after goals from Issa Diop (30) and Robert Snodgrass (45) but a comical own-goal from Angelo Ogbonna after a flap from Lukasz Fabianski (47) gave Brighton hope.

Snodgrass then restored the two-goal cushion with his second deflected goal of the game as West Ham looked certain to climb away from danger and throw Brighton firmly into trouble.

However, a horrendous mix-up between Diop and Fabianski gifted Pascal Gross a leveller (75) before Glenn Murray scored his eighth career goal against West Ham, firing home from close range (79). The goal was originally chalked off for handball by referee Michael Oliver but VAR stepped in to controversially deem the ball had not struck Murray's hand.

Player ratings West Ham: Fabianski (5), Fredericks (6), Diop (6), Ogbonna (6), Cresswell (6), Soucek (6), Snodgrass (8), Rice (6), Noble (6), Antonio (8), Haller (5)



Subs used: Masuaku (5), Lanzini (n/a), Fornals (n/a)



Brighton: Ryan (6), Montoya (5), Webster (5), Dunk (6), Bernardo (6), Stephens (6), Propper (7), Mooy (6), Gross (7), Murray (6), Trossard (6)



Subs used: March (8), Schelotto (7)



Man of the match: Michail Antonio

The result leaves the Hammers stuck in the relegation zone with a tough looking set of fixtures on the way against Manchester City and Liverpool.

Murray's mint! How Brighton fought back...

These two teams came into this one having won just two of their last 16 Premier League fixtures combined but you would not know from the opening exchanges as they both looked confident with chances falling at both ends.

Aaron Mooy somehow managed to head wide from eight yards after a quick break down the right before West Ham's new signing Tomas Soucek forced Mat Ryan into a fine stop after a brilliant ball from Mark Noble.

Team news Tomas Soucek made his West Ham debut in one of three changes from the Liverpool defeat. There was also a timely return for the influential Michail Antonio, who made just his sixth start of the season, while Ryan Fredericks made his first appearance for a month after recovering from a hamstring strain.

Glenn Murray got the nod ahead of Neal Maupay up top for Brighton; his first start since September. Also, Martin Montoya replaced Steven Alzate and Leandro Trossard returned.

Leandro Trossard was denied by Fabianski after racing through on goal as Brighton looked confident of putting the Hammers away. However, their frailties at the back were on show again when the hosts took the lead on the half hour.

Snodgrass whipped in a clever ball from the left wing that was met by Diop, who had timed his run perfectly past an unorganised Brighton backline and got there ahead of Ryan.

It was two on the stroke of half-time after Snodgrass hit a volley into the ground and off the shin of Adam Webster to leave Ryan with no chance.

It seemed the perfect platform for the Hammers to work from with the returning Michail Antonio in fine form but a defensive calamity got Brighton back into the game after the restart.

Fabianski flapped at a Gross corner and his clearance ended up bouncing off team-mate Ogbonna and into his own net.

Brighton did not really kick on from that slice of luck as Antonio's pace was causing them problems which forced them back deep into their own half. That pressure told when Snodgrass restored the two-goal cushion with the aid of another deflection, this time off the head of Bernardo.

That looked to be game over but a moment of defensive chaos let Brighton back in again. With Antonio substituted, Diop was caught napping by Gross, who bravely dived in ahead of Fabianski to poke the ball into the net.

It was now one-way traffic towards Fabianski's goal as the confidence drained out of the home players.

Murray had struggled for large parts of the game on his first start since September but was in the right place at the right time to fire home Davy Propper's cross, and after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was awarded.

What the managers said...

2:05 POTTER Post Match.m2t POTTER Post Match.m2t

2:25 MOYES Post Match.m2t MOYES Post Match.m2t

Opta stats

West Ham remain winless against Brighton in the Premier League (D3 L3), with their last league victory against the Seagulls coming back in April 2012 in the Championship (6-0).

West Ham have lost more points from winning positions than any other Premier League side this season (19), whilst they failed to win a Premier League game in which they were leading by 2+ goals for the first time since October 2017 against Crystal Palace (2-2).

Snodgrass both scored and assisted in the same Premier League game for the first time since December 2016, for Hull against Crystal Palace, whilst today was his first brace in the competition.

Murray has netted 26.3 per cent of Brighton's Premier League goals (26/99) - only Neil Redfearn for Barnsley (27 per cent - 10/37) has scored a higher percentage of a single team's goals in the competition.

What's next?

West Ham face a tricky trip to City next Sunday, a game live on Sky Sports, while Brighton host Watford on Saturday, kick-off at 5:30pm.