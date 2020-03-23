West Ham confirm rescheduled games will take precedence over other London Stadium events

A message outside the London Stadium reads 'No Match At London Stadium'

West Ham have an agreement in place that ensures they can play their rescheduled Premier League matches at the London Stadium, even if the season continues into the summer months.

The clause in the contract known as "The Overriding Priority Principle" means West Ham's matches take precedence over any other activity or event scheduled to take place at the London Stadium.

The London Stadium had been due to hold baseball, athletics and music events during the summer months, which involve reconfiguring the stadium's temporary seating structure and playing surface.

A spokesperson for West Ham said: "As the primary concessionaire at London Stadium, our agreement with our landlords E20 has a clause known as the Overriding Priority Principle.

"The Overriding Priority Principle is an agreement that all of West Ham United's competitive matches shall take precedence over any other activity, event or use of the Stadium on the dates that are notified to us by a governing body - in this case the Premier League. If the football season continues beyond May, our fixtures will go ahead as planned in the Stadium.

"E20 has confirmed it has an obligation not to schedule events during the football season which might impair the pitch. The football season is defined as ending on the date falling one day after the final competitive match we play in an event year.

"As yet, we have no confirmation of when postponed matches will be played but if and when they are rescheduled, they will be played at London Stadium, which is the home ground of West Ham United."