West Ham manager David Moyes no longer self-isolating following coronavirus fears

Last Updated: 14/03/20 8:05pm

David Moyes showed no symptoms of coronavirus

David Moyes is out of self-isolation after the West Ham manager came into contact with Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta seven days ago.

It was announced on Friday Moyes would be self-isolating following Arteta's positive test. The managers embraced before and after West Ham's visit to Arsenal last Saturday.

Moyes had shown no coronavirus symptoms and was told to stay home as a precautionary measure. The seven-day period of isolation since the meeting has passed.

Premier League matches were postponed until April 4 following Arteta's and Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi's positive test.

Clubs will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to establish plans for the remainder of the season.

