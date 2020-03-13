Coronavirus: West Ham boss David Moyes in self-isolation as precautionary measure

David Moyes (L) greets Mikel Arteta (R) prior to West Ham's defeat to Arsenal on Saturday

West Ham manager David Moyes is in self-isolation as a precautionary measure after coming into direct contact with Mikel Arteta, who has tested positive for coronavirus, on Saturday.

The West Ham boss has shown no coronavirus symptoms and has taken action simply as a precautionary measure.

Arsenal head coach Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus and is also self-isolating - along with the club's first-team squad and coaching staff - in adherence to government health guidelines.

The Premier League and EFL have postponed all fixtures until April 4 and 3 respectively at the earliest due to the threat of the outbreak.

The Football Association has also postponed England's international friendlies against Italy and Denmark, which were scheduled for later this month, while the FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship fixtures have also been postponed.

2:53 Sky Sports News' chief reporter Bryan Swanson explains the reasons behind the decision to suspend all domestic professional football in England until at least April 3. Sky Sports News' chief reporter Bryan Swanson explains the reasons behind the decision to suspend all domestic professional football in England until at least April 3.

Many sporting events across Europe have already been postponed or played behind closed doors but several have still gone ahead in the United Kingdom, with the Cheltenham horse racing festival attracting capacity crowds across all four days.

0:43 Sky Sports's guide to spotting the symptoms of coronavirus and helping to stop the spread of the pandemic. Sky Sports's guide to spotting the symptoms of coronavirus and helping to stop the spread of the pandemic.

