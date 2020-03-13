Coronavirus: West Ham boss David Moyes in self-isolation as precautionary measure
Last Updated: 13/03/20 3:08pm
West Ham manager David Moyes is in self-isolation as a precautionary measure after coming into direct contact with Mikel Arteta, who has tested positive for coronavirus, on Saturday.
The West Ham boss has shown no coronavirus symptoms and has taken action simply as a precautionary measure.
Arsenal head coach Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus and is also self-isolating - along with the club's first-team squad and coaching staff - in adherence to government health guidelines.
The Premier League and EFL have postponed all fixtures until April 4 and 3 respectively at the earliest due to the threat of the outbreak.
The Football Association has also postponed England's international friendlies against Italy and Denmark, which were scheduled for later this month, while the FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship fixtures have also been postponed.
Many sporting events across Europe have already been postponed or played behind closed doors but several have still gone ahead in the United Kingdom, with the Cheltenham horse racing festival attracting capacity crowds across all four days.
Coronavirus - key sporting developments
- Premier League, EFL, FA Cup and Women's Super League suspended
- Champions League and Europa League matches postponed
- England Test series in Sri Lanka postponed
- Golf's Players Championship is cancelled
- F1 cancels Australian GP
- Coronavirus: NFL teams suspend travel
- NBA season suspended "until further notice"
- Euro 2020 likely to be postponed by UEFA
- ATP Tour suspended for six weeks
- PRO14 season postponed until further notice
