Premier League season should be declared null and void if it's not finished, says West Ham's Karren Brady

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady believes this season's Premier League should be declared "null and void" if it can't be finished due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League postponed all fixtures until April 4 at the earliest due to the threat of the coronavirus but some clubs feel the campaign will not be restarted again during the current season.

Liverpool are currently just two wins away from winning their first top-division championship in 30 years but Brady feels that if games cannot be completed then the outcome of this year's title race and relegation battle should be revoked.

Writing in The Sun, Brady, who will be part of a Premier League emergency meeting on Thursday, said: "Suspension or cancellation of the league was always a certainty.

"There is no dodging the possibility that all levels in the EFL, as well as the Premier League, will have to be cancelled and this season declared null and void because if the players can't play the games can't go ahead.

"The PL hopes that an interlude of three weeks from today will enable it to restart but that may well be dreamland.

"So what if the league cannot be finished? As games in both the PL and in the EFL are affected, the only fair and reasonable thing to do is declare the whole season null and void.

"Who knows who would have gone down or come up if the games have not actually been played in full?

"A huge blow to Liverpool who might be robbed of their first title in 30 years. This will be discussed between the PL and the clubs next week at an emergency meeting."

3:30 It is ‘inarguable’ that Liverpool deserve be crowned Premier League champions, should the 2019/20 season not be concluded due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Anfield Wrap host Neil Atkinson It is ‘inarguable’ that Liverpool deserve be crowned Premier League champions, should the 2019/20 season not be concluded due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Anfield Wrap host Neil Atkinson

Brady's comments were criticised by Neil Atkinson of the Anfield Wrap podcast, who said: "It would be absolutely ridiculous but Karren Brady says a lot of things that are absolutely ridiculous and she shouldn't be taken seriously at any stage of the proceedings.

"It's inarguable that Liverpool have been the best team in the league this season. It's really more about the integrity of the competition for me.

"The Liverpool part is the easy part for me. Liverpool have won 27 out of 29 games. We haven't had an Aguero moment, it's done and dusted and we've had the emotional journey."

How are the papers reporting on what happens next?

The Times and the Daily Express report fears the football season may be over

There have also been widespread reports that some Premier League clubs may refuse to play when the season is due to resume in early April due to concerns over their players' fitness and the competition's integrity.

The Daily Mail report that executives at several Premier League clubs have expressed their concerns over a number of issues, including the likelihood of more players contracting coronavirus during the shutdown.

Ensuring that all clubs return to competition at the same time may not fall in line with when certain self-isolation periods have ended, meaning the integrity of the Premier League would be undermined.

1:21 Sky Sports Kaveh Solhekol says the Premier League's decision to suspend the season was unanimous but there are differing opinions about whether it will eventually be completed. Sky Sports Kaveh Solhekol says the Premier League's decision to suspend the season was unanimous but there are differing opinions about whether it will eventually be completed.

Elsewhere, FA chairman Greg Clarke has told The Times he does not believe the domestic football season will be completed, citing the financial implications on the clubs involved.

The Daily Telegraph report that if the domestic football calendar is unable to be completed, Liverpool would be crowned champions with no objection expected from the other 19 Premier League clubs.

The report also claims that the Premier League will discuss next Thursday drastic plans which may include five teams being relegated from the top flight next season and the EFL Cup being axed completely in order to facilitate football when it returns.

