Coronavirus: UEFA likely to postpone Euro 2020 until next summer

1:36 UEFA members will meet on Tuesday to discuss how best to proceed with domestic and European club competitions amid the coronavirus pandemic – with Euro 2020 likely to be postponed until next summer UEFA members will meet on Tuesday to discuss how best to proceed with domestic and European club competitions amid the coronavirus pandemic – with Euro 2020 likely to be postponed until next summer

UEFA members will meet on Tuesday to discuss how best to proceed with domestic and European club competitions amid the coronavirus pandemic – with Euro 2020 likely to be postponed until next summer.

Senior UEFA figures want the Champions League and Europa League suspended from next week with the virus beginning to affect a number of the teams involved.

The meeting, which will be held via video conference, will see the 55 member associations discuss the issue and how it might affect Euro 2020, which is scheduled to begin on June 12.

For the first time in its history Euro 2020 will be played in 12 different European cities, from Dublin to Baku with the final remaining play-off places set to be decided at the end of this month.

UEFA said in a statement: "In the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of COVID-19 across Europe and the changing analysis of the World Health Organisation, UEFA has invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to attend meetings by videoconference on Tuesday 17 March to discuss European football's response to the outbreak.

"Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020. Further communication will be made following those meetings."

Manchester City's Champions League tie with Real Madrid, scheduled for next week, has already been called off.

The tie between Juventus and Lyon has also now been postponed.

CORONAVIRUS: UEFA will put number of options to associations - likely to include:



⚽️ Delaying Euro 2020

⚽️ One leg for Champions League/Europa League quarters/semis, instead of two legs

⚽️ Preference to complete some competitions over total shutdown



More on #SSN #UEFA #COVID19 — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) March 12, 2020

In the build-up to Tuesday's meeting, UEFA will draft a number of options to put to each association.

Each option will detail a number of consequences, especially financial, with the option to delay this summer's European football Championships giving domestic leagues time to finish their competitions over the summer.

Another option is expected to include having just one leg for the Champions League and Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals this season.

Although it is understood no option is off-limits, UEFA are keen for all leagues to be finished to determine promotion, relegation, who are champions and who has qualified for future European club competitions.

A complete shutdown of European football this summer is the least-favoured option, while Europe's governing body would still need clubs and associations to agree to any changes.

Manchester City's Champions League round-of-16 clash with Real Madrid next week has been postponed.

A Manchester City statement read: "The decision to postpone Tuesday's game was made in conjunction with UEFA and follows confirmation that players from Real Madrid will self-isolate for fifteen days, after it emerged that a player from the club's basketball team tested positive for COVID-19.

"The club sends it best wishes to the players and staff at Real Madrid's football and basketball teams.

"Further information regarding the rescheduled date and related ticketing information will follow in due course."

Juventus confirmed on Wednesday defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus. They were also set to play in the Champions League on Tuesday, against Lyon in Turin.

England's international friendly against Denmark at Wembley in March is expected to be cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Danish FA has said.

It comes as the Danish FA has decided to stop all football activities in their country until March 29.

More on this story

Wolves are in Greece to play Olympiakos on Thursday evening in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie behind closed doors after UEFA rejected their request to postpone the fixture amid heightened coronavirus fears.

The Premier League club insisted the game poses an "unnecessary risk" as cases rise across Europe, and after the Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Manchester United are also scheduled to play on Thursday evening, against LASK in Austria behind closed doors.

Rangers are in action against Bayer Leverkusen, with ticket holders being allowed in to watch the game. It has already been confirmed that the return leg in Germany on March 19 will take place behind closed doors.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Sky Sports News will broadcast a special programme on Thursday at 10pm (UK time) - Coronavirus In Sport.