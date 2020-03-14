Future of European football set to be decided by UEFA with four conference calls on Tuesday

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin will speak to all European leagues and international associations on Tuesday

The future of European football this summer will be decided by four conference calls on Tuesday.

The global spread of coronavirus has prompted the mass postponement of football fixtures and the World Health Organisation says Europe has become the epicentre of the pandemic.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and his operational leadership team will hold separate video conference calls with:

European Club Association , which represents almost 250 clubs including Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Everton, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle, Tottenham, Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Motherwell and Rangers

, which represents almost 250 clubs including Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Everton, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle, Tottenham, Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Motherwell and Rangers European Leagues , which represents 32 leagues, including the Premier League, EFL and Scottish Professional Football League

, which represents 32 leagues, including the Premier League, EFL and Scottish Professional Football League All 55 associations , including England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

, including England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland UEFA's Executive Committee, which will take the final decision.

The postponement of Euro 2020 for a year is the most likely outcome of the calls, given the uncertainty over the spread of the virus.

Ceferin is expected to be joined on each call by UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis, UEFA deputy general secretary and director of football Giorgio Marchetti, and Martin Kallen, who is CEO of UEFA Events.

FIFPro, the world player's union, represented by Bobby Barnes, will join a call with the ECA or European Leagues.

A final decision on Euro 2020, including the play-off games scheduled later this month, will be made by the UEFA Executive Committee, which includes UEFA vice-chairman and former Manchester United chief executive David Gill.

FA chairman and FIFA vice-president Greg Clarke is one of six European FIFA Council members on the UEFA Executive Committee who cannot vote.

UEFA has suspended the Champions League and Europa League until further notice.

Coronavirus - key sporting developments