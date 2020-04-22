Coronavirus: West Ham cancel July 2020 pre-season trip to Australia

West Ham were due to join Crystal Palace in Australia this summer

West Ham have cancelled their pre-season trip to Australia in July 2020 due to concerns over the coronavirus crisis.

The Hammers were due to take part in the inaugural Queensland Champions Cup - alongside fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace - but the tournament has been postponed.

The Premier League campaign has been suspended since March 13 due to the ongoing global pandemic, with 92 games remaining to determine the league title, European qualification and relegation.

"It is a real shame that we will no longer be able to make it over to Queensland this summer, however, it is the right decision to postpone given the circumstances," West Ham boss David Moyes said.

"The players and I were really looking forward to seeing our fans and the people of Australia, especially as there was great excitement and support for the tournament.

"This is a situation that has affected the entire world, though, and the only thing that matters at this time is that people stay safe and well.

"We hope the tournament can be rearranged at a later date once things are back to normal, and we look forward to visiting Australia in the future."

The club added in a statement: "Given the social distancing measures in place across the world to prevent the spread of the virus, along with the suspension of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign until further notice, the decision has been taken to cancel the event, with the health and safety of players, officials and supporters an absolute priority.

"The club will continue to work with tour organisers TEG Live and there is a commitment from both sides to try and find a date to reschedule the tournament."