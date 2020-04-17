Premier League unlikely to restart before June 8, with aim to complete season in five-week period

The remaining 92 Premier League matches could be played in a five-week period

June 8 has emerged as the best-case scenario for when the Premier League season could restart.

The government said on Thursday the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic would be in place for at least another three weeks, until May 7.

If the government advised clubs could start re-training soon after that date, then it is possible games could start again in early June.

Premier League clubs met on Friday via video call and all 20 were committed to finishing the season with no cut-off date discussed

Training would be controlled to make sure players were kept a safe distance apart.

One option is for players to drive to their training grounds in their kits so they spend less time in contact with other players.

Games would be played behind closed doors with all players, coaches and match officials having been tested for coronavirus.

These protocols would only be adopted when tests are more readily available to key workers and the public.

No games have been played since March 13 and there are still 92 matches to be played to complete the season.

Each club has either nine or 10 games left to play and it is thought all remaining matches could be played in a five-week period.

UEFA wants all domestic leagues to be completed by August if possible so it can hold the Champions League final in Istanbul on August 29.

Premier League clubs are committed to finishing the season, with the next shareholders' meeting due to take place on May 1.