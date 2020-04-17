Tottenham approach Mauricio Pochettino over potential coronavirus pay cut

Mauricio Pochettino was replaced as Tottenham boss back in November

Mauricio Pochettino has been approached by Tottenham with a view to taking a cut on his reported £8.5m salary to ease financial concerns brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

The 48-year-old was dismissed and replaced by Jose Mourinho back in November but is still being paid by the club as part of his severance package - as is his backroom team.

With Tottenham in discussions with all players and coaching staff on the books over pay cuts, the club's former manager and backroom staff have also now been approached.

It is unclear at this stage what any of these cuts for players and coaching staff will look like, whether a reduction or deferral, but with the Premier League suspended since March 9 all clubs are looking to save money.

Despite leading Tottenham to the Champions League final last season, Pochettino remains out of work with Spurs no longer due compensation if any club did want to hire the Argentinean.