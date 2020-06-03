David Moyes: West Ham manager says friendly matches are important ahead of Premier League restart

1:38 West Ham manager David Moyes says he is hoping to organise a couple of friendly matches West Ham manager David Moyes says he is hoping to organise a couple of friendly matches

David Moyes says being allowed to play friendly matches will be crucial for West Ham's preparation ahead of the Premier League restart.

A provisional restart date of June 17 for Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Manchester City vs Arsenal before the first full round of fixtures on the weekend of June 20 has been pencilled in.

With two weeks to go before the action gets back underway clubs have been given the go ahead to take part in friendly matches.

Venues must be no more than 90 minutes away and players must travel in their own cars to and from fixtures while wearing the kit they will play in.

Moyes said: "If you consider this a pre-season period, most teams would have had quite a few friendlies under their belts. All the clubs are not going to get game practice

"I think us getting the opportunity to do that gives us a chance to try and set up a couple of games behind closed doors, if we can do that.

"All of it is subject to protocols. We need to make sure everything is correct before we even arrange the games. Of course we are not going to ask teams to travel and we are not going to travel.

The Premier League has been suspended since March 13

"We don't want anything to go wrong while we are leading up to the start of the Premier League."

Moyes says training with West Ham is getting back to normal despite having to abide by social distancing measures.

The Scotsman said it was challenging when the players first came back to the club's Chadwell Heath training base after the lockdown period.

"I think because we are back to contact [training] on the pitch is very similar. Off the pitch is different completely because we are not using the facilities," Moyes added.

"We are outdoors. We are keeping social distancing as much as we can, even the staff. We are making it work. Most of it we are finding it ok.

"The difficult part was when we were training in ones, twos and fours etc. right at the start.

"It's starting to get a bit more like normal and everyone is beginning to fit back into it."

