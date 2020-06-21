Declan Rice vows to lead West Ham from new centre-back role

West Ham manager David Moyes asked Declan Rice to fill in at centre-back against Wolves on Saturday

Declan Rice has vowed to be a leader on the pitch as he attempts to help guide West Ham away from relegation trouble.

England midfielder Rice filled in at centre-half against Wolves on Saturday but, despite a solid display, he could not prevent the Hammers from slipping to a 2-0 defeat.

Tottenham vs West Ham Live on

"I felt comfortable," Rice said. "As has been said before, it's a position I've played before and when the gaffer pulled me aside during the week and said he wants me to play there, there were no questions asked - I'd go back there and do a job for the team.

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' win over West Ham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' win over West Ham in the Premier League

"I tried my best and tried to impose that. When I play at the back I can see the whole game. I've got to be a leader and I've got to talk because I can see everything that's going on.

"If I keep my mouth shut the other players wouldn't know what's going on, so that's what I do - I speak to the players and try to encourage them.

"We went 1-0 down and we've got to keep our heads up and push each other on, to give us the spurt to maybe go on and get a goal.

"It didn't happen, but I'll keep talking to them in every game."

3:06 West Ham boss David Moyes says the difference between the sides was when Adama Traore came off the bench West Ham boss David Moyes says the difference between the sides was when Adama Traore came off the bench

Adama Traore's second-half introduction swung a tight match in Wolves' favour, the winger having a hand in late goals for Raul Jimenez and Pedro Neto.

The Hammers now face a trip to Tottenham on Tuesday evening, live on Sky Sports, before another derby against Chelsea next weekend.