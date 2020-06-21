Declan Rice vows to lead West Ham from new centre-back role
Declan Rice has vowed to be a leader on the pitch as he attempts to help guide West Ham away from relegation trouble.
England midfielder Rice filled in at centre-half against Wolves on Saturday but, despite a solid display, he could not prevent the Hammers from slipping to a 2-0 defeat.
"I felt comfortable," Rice said. "As has been said before, it's a position I've played before and when the gaffer pulled me aside during the week and said he wants me to play there, there were no questions asked - I'd go back there and do a job for the team.
"I tried my best and tried to impose that. When I play at the back I can see the whole game. I've got to be a leader and I've got to talk because I can see everything that's going on.
"If I keep my mouth shut the other players wouldn't know what's going on, so that's what I do - I speak to the players and try to encourage them.
"We went 1-0 down and we've got to keep our heads up and push each other on, to give us the spurt to maybe go on and get a goal.
"It didn't happen, but I'll keep talking to them in every game."
Adama Traore's second-half introduction swung a tight match in Wolves' favour, the winger having a hand in late goals for Raul Jimenez and Pedro Neto.
The Hammers now face a trip to Tottenham on Tuesday evening, live on Sky Sports, before another derby against Chelsea next weekend.