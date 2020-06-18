Jeremy Ngakia: West Ham defender attracting Bundesliga interest

Jeremy Ngakia is set to leave West Ham at the end of the current season

Schalke are one of two German clubs interested in signing West Ham right-back Jeremy Ngakia.

The 19-year-old is out of contract at the end of the month and is set to leave the club after failing to agree terms on a new deal.

Ngakia broke into the West Ham team prior to the shutdown of the Premier League due to the coronavirus pandemic and impressed in two matches against leaders Liverpool.

The young defender is understood to be relaxed about his current situation and willing to take time to consider a decision on where his future lies.

Despite wanting an improvement on the scholarship deal he currently receives at West Ham, Ngakia is keen to base any decision on his next move on playing time rather than an increased wage.

Ngakia has featured for West Ham in their warm-up matches ahead of the Premier League restart, but is unlikely to play given his contract situation.

Schalke - managed by former Huddersfield boss David Wagner - are yet to make a formal offer for Ngakia but have held initial discussions about the possibility of signing him this summer.

Ngakia is said to be open about the possibility of playing abroad and preliminary discussions have also taken place with another unnamed German club.

