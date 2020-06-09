West Ham ask fans for pictures to build crowd mosaic

West Ham fans have been asked to send in pictures to form a crowd mosaic

West Ham are asking supporters to send in pictures of themselves to form part of a crowd mosaic for their first game back against Wolves.

With no fans allowed in the stadium when the Premier League returns later this month, clubs are getting creative in a bid to create an alternative atmosphere.

The Hammers are creating a large fan mosaic which will adorn the stands at the London Stadium for their remaining home games, starting with Wolves on June 20.

In a statement, the club said: "We would love you to take your place in our Claret and Blue Army Crowd Mosaic, so that our players and those watching on television around the world can see the presence of our loyal and passionate fanbase.

"We will miss you and your unrivalled support, so please send us your photos, complete with crossed irons poses if you can, to create the mosaic which will take pride of place in the Billy Bonds Stand."

Brighton will use cardboard cut-outs like those seen at Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany

Wolves, whose first home game is on Wednesday, June 24 against Bournemouth, are also offering fans the chance to be part of a 'crowd mosaic' on matchdays at Molineux.

Brighton will have cardboard cutouts of fans on display at the Amex Stadium for the club's remaining home games.

Sky Sports will include crowd noise and catch-up options as part of a range of new innovations when its Premier League coverage returns on June 17.

Sky Sports will broadcast 64 matches across the final rounds of the 2019/20 Premier League, including 25 on Sky's free-to-air Pick channel - and across all of them, you can enjoy its new innovative technologies to get even closer to the action.

In partnership with EA SPORTS FIFA, Sky Sports has created a range of bespoke and team-specific crowd noises and chants to bring the vibrant atmosphere of the Premier League to the restart. Viewers can select the Sky channel to watch with the added sound or with stadium noise.