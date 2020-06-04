Premier League to allow five substitutions on June 17 restart

Premier League clubs will be allowed to make up to five substitutions for the remainder of the 2019/20 season

Five substitutions will be allowed in games when the Premier League restarts on June 17, it has been decided at the latest league meeting.

The 20 member clubs met on Thursday to discuss a range of measures building towards the planned return to action later this month.

It has been decided that, for the remainder of the 2019/20 season, the number of substitutes used during a match will increase from three to five players.

That is in line with the temporary law amendment made by the International Football Association Board last month.

Shareholders also approved for clubs to increase the maximum number of substitute players on the bench from seven to nine for the rest of the 2019/20 season.

FIFA proposed the substitutions rule change to IFAB, which is responsible for the laws of the game, as players are likely to be asked to play matches in a condensed period of time during the summer months.

Teams will be limited to three opportunities during matches to make their substitutions - as well as half-time - in a bid to prevent unnecessary stoppages.

Tottenham have confirmed they have received the only positive test for coronavirus from the fifth round of Premier League testing results.

The fifth batch of tests took place on Monday and Tuesday this week.

A statement from Tottenham read: "We have been informed by the Premier League that we have received one positive test for COVID-19 following the latest round of testing at our Training Centre.

"Due to medical confidentiality, the individual's name will not be disclosed."

Read more here.

The Premier League has set a provisional date of return for June 17, provided all safety tests are cleared, with Sky Sports showing 64 live games, including 25 which will be broadcast free to air.

In addition to the 39 matches scheduled to be broadcast on Sky before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel.