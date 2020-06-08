Premier League: Brighton offer fans a chance to attend the Amex as cardboard cutouts

Fans will not be able to attend games at the Amex Stadium in the flesh for the foreseeable future

Brighton will have cardboard cutouts of fans on display at the Amex Stadium for the club's remaining home games this season.

The Premier League returns next week and relegation-threatened Brighton will play host to Arsenal on Saturday, June 20.

The matches will be behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic but, for a fee of £20, Brighton fans can have their pictures placed in the stand.

Borussia Monchengladbach's supporter cutouts

The club said on their website: "We are asking fans to don their blue and white matchday attire and send in their picture to be part of the remaining five matches of the season to be played at the Amex.

"The cutout fans will be positioned in the upper tier of the East Stand, providing the team with some visual support for these important games and supporters are encouraged to wear colours to create a stand full of blue and white.

"Other areas of the stadium will feature other club and partner branding as part of a Premier League initiative."

Wolves will be supported by a 'giant crowd mosaic' at their remaining home games this season

Wolves' first home game is on Wednesday, June 24 against Bournemouth - and they are offering fans the chance to be part of a 'crowd mosaic' on matchdays at Molineux.

The club explained: "Wolves are creating a giant crowd mosaic to cover the Sir Jack Hayward Stand - an idea generated in collaboration with the club's matchday experience group during a virtual meeting last month.

"The mosaic will remain in place for the final four home Premier League fixtures of the season and gives supporters an opportunity to ensure they, or a loved one, have a visible presence at matches played 'behind closed doors' due to the coronavirus pandemic."

