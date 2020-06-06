Karren Brady: Premier League stadiums to be divided into zones for season restart

Karren Brady says clubs are looking at protocols for the Premier League restart

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady says Premier League stadiums will be divided into three zones when the season restarts.

The 2019-20 campaign will resume on June 17 after more than three months away due to the coronavirus pandemic and safety will be the number one priority.

Premier League clubs met on Thursday to discuss some of the logistics with Brady revealing they are in the process of agreeing protocols for matchdays that would divide stadiums into red, amber and green colour-coded zones.

"Red zone will be the most severely restricted area, including the pitch, the tunnel, technical areas, changing rooms will be limited to 105 people maximum, to include players, coaching staff, match officials and all the essential staff only," Brady said in her column in the Sun.

The London Stadium is set to be divided into zones for the season restart

"And only those who have tested negative for Covid-19 in the past five days can enter this area.

"We will be creating a Clinical Passport System for those who will need to have access to the red zone.

"The amber zone will be restricted to the minimum number of staff required to meet contractual requirements for broadcasting, media and club staff.

"This area includes all interior areas within the stadium and anyone entering this area will be subject to a temperature check and a health questionnaire.

"And the green zone is the stadium exterior, eg car parking."

