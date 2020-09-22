Coronavirus: West Ham boss David Moyes, Issa Diop and Josh Cullen test positive

West Ham manager David Moyes is missing Tuesday's Carabao Cup match against Hull

West Ham manager David Moyes has tested positive for coronavirus along with players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen.

West Ham only received the results shortly before the start of their Carabao Cup third round match against Hull on Tuesday evening, for which Diop and Cullen had both initially been named in the starting lineup.

A club statement said: "West Ham United can confirm that David Moyes, Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have returned positive tests for COVID-19.

"The club's medical team were informed of the test results as the team were at London Stadium preparing for this evening's Carabao Cup third-round tie against Hull City. The manager and both players immediately left the stadium and have returned home.

West Ham defender Issa Diop had initially been named in the starting lineup to face Hull

"All three, who are asymptomatic, will now follow Public Health England and Premier League guidelines and protocols.

"Everyone at West Ham United send their best wishes to David, Issa and Josh.

"Tuesday's match will go ahead as planned, with Assistant Manager Alan Irvine taking charge of the team."

Midfielder Josh Cullen was also named in Moyes's starting XI

The disruption to West Ham's fixture came hours after Tottenham's Carabao Cup match with Leyton Orient was called off following positive tests at the League Two club.

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new range of restrictions that could see the planned return of spectators to sports venues in England delayed for up to six months.

Fans had been set to return to stadiums in limited numbers from October 1, but fears over a second wave of coronavirus infections has seen the government implement a series of new measures in an attempt to slow rising rates of transmission.