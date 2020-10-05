Jack Wilshere to have West Ham contract terminated by mutual consent

Jack Wilshere is to have his West Ham contract terminated by mutual consent.

The former Arsenal and England midfielder has made just one appearance for the Hammers this season, in the 5-1 Carabao Cup victory over Hull.

The 28-year-old joined the club in 2018 but ankle and groin injuries have hampered his fitness.

He played 599 minutes in 16 Premier League appearances, and 19 appearances in all competitions.

Wilshere would have been out of contract at the end of this season.

