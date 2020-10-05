Jack Wilshere to have West Ham contract terminated by mutual consent

Wilshere has made just 19 appearances in two seasons at West Ham

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Monday 5 October 2020 19:53, UK

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere in action
Image: Jack Wilshere is to leave West Ham after two years

Jack Wilshere is to have his West Ham contract terminated by mutual consent.

The former Arsenal and England midfielder has made just one appearance for the Hammers this season, in the 5-1 Carabao Cup victory over Hull.

The 28-year-old joined the club in 2018 but ankle and groin injuries have hampered his fitness.

He played 599 minutes in 16 Premier League appearances, and 19 appearances in all competitions.

Wilshere would have been out of contract at the end of this season.

Also See:

Trending

More to follow...

International Break? Not For Super 6!

International Break? Not For Super 6!

During the brief international break, there is still £250,000 up for grabs with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Transfer Centre