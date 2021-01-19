Robert Snodgrass: West Brom midfielder's move from West Ham investigated by Premier League

Robert Snodgrass was dropped from the West Brom squad for their 2-1 loss at West Ham on Tuesday; Sam Allardyce suggested omission was due to "agreement" between clubs ahead of midfielder's permanent move in January; Premier League investigating possible breach of regulations

Tuesday 19 January 2021 20:54, UK

West Bromwich Albion&#39;s Robert Snodgrass, left, challenges Wolverhampton Wanderers&#39; Pedro Neto during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Carl Recine/Pool via AP)
Image: Robert Snodgrass was not included in West Brom's squad for Tuesday's match at his former club West Ham

The Premier League is investigating the transfer of Robert Snodgrass from West Ham to West Brom after Baggies boss Sam Allardyce suggested it was agreed the midfielder would not face his former club when they met.

Before the match at the London Stadium on Tuesday night, which West Ham won 2-1, Allardyce discussed the Scot's omission from his squad.

"That was an agreement between the clubs that this game he would not be allowed to play," Allardyce told BT Sport. "We could only get the deal done with that agreement."

Such an agreement may be in breach of rules and regulations set out by the Premier League in its handbook for the 2020/21 season, with Rule I7 stating:

"No Club shall enter into a contract which enables any other party to that contract to acquire the ability materially to influence its policies or the performance of its teams in League Matches."

Trending

preview image 3:01
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win over West Brom in the Premier League

After the game, which West Ham won 2-1 thanks to goals from Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio, Allardyce said the matter lies with the Premier League to decide what action needs to be taken, if any.

"It's up to the Premier League to let us know what and if we've done anything wrong and then I'll answer whatever questions they decide to ask me," Allardyce said.

Also See:

"It's not my big worry at the moment though, what the Premier League do or don't think."

Snodgrass moved to The Hawthorns on an 18-month contract for an undisclosed fee earlier in January, becoming Allardyce's first signing of his spell in charge.

Back to back Super 6 winners?

Back to back Super 6 winners?

One lucky winner won £250,000 for free on Saturday. Could you be next? Play for free, entries by 6:00pm Tuesday

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Mobile Sale