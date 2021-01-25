Jesse Lingard transfer: West Ham approach Manchester United over loan deal

West Ham have approached Manchester United with a view to signing Jesse Lingard on loan until the end of the season.

Lingard has not made a Premier League appearance this season and a move to the Hammers would see the midfielder play under former United manager David Moyes.

United triggered a one-year extension on Lingard's contract, which now runs until the summer of 2022, and are yet to decide whether to allow the 28-year-old to leave before the transfer deadline on February 1.

West Ham already have two domestic loan signings, in Craig Dawson and Said Benrahma, so would need to make of them permanent this month if they were to bring Lingard to the London Stadium.

Image: Lingard has made three appearances for United this season

Last month, it was reported La Liga club Real Sociedad had held initial talks over a possible loan deal, while Nice also held interest over a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Amad Diallo joined Manchester United from Atalanta for £37m earlier this month and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has indicated the 18-year-old winger could soon be in first-team contention, which would further limit Lingard's game time.

Lingard's representatives also held talks with several clubs in England and Europe in the summer, but a move did not materialise.

The United academy graduate, who didn't make an appearance for United while Moyes was in charge during the 2013-14 season, scored four goals in 40 appearances across all competitions last season.

Lingard won the last of his 24 England caps during the UEFA Nations League Finals in June 2019.

