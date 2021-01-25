Jesse Lingard transfer: West Ham approach Manchester United over loan deal

Jesse Lingard, 28, has not played in Premier League for Man Utd since July; featured this season in two Carabao Cup victories and FA Cup win over Watford; midfielder has 24 England caps and scored at 2018 World Cup

Monday 25 January 2021 20:16, UK

Jesse Lingard 1:44
West Ham have enquired about taking Manchester United's Jesse Lingard on loan for the remained of the season

West Ham have approached Manchester United with a view to signing Jesse Lingard on loan until the end of the season.

Lingard has not made a Premier League appearance this season and a move to the Hammers would see the midfielder play under former United manager David Moyes.

United triggered a one-year extension on Lingard's contract, which now runs until the summer of 2022, and are yet to decide whether to allow the 28-year-old to leave before the transfer deadline on February 1.

West Ham already have two domestic loan signings, in Craig Dawson and Said Benrahma, so would need to make of them permanent this month if they were to bring Lingard to the London Stadium.

Jesse Lingard
Image: Lingard has made three appearances for United this season

Last month, it was reported La Liga club Real Sociedad had held initial talks over a possible loan deal, while Nice also held interest over a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Trending

Amad Diallo joined Manchester United from Atalanta for £37m earlier this month and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has indicated the 18-year-old winger could soon be in first-team contention, which would further limit Lingard's game time.

Lingard's representatives also held talks with several clubs in England and Europe in the summer, but a move did not materialise.

Also See:

The United academy graduate, who didn't make an appearance for United while Moyes was in charge during the 2013-14 season, scored four goals in 40 appearances across all competitions last season.

Lingard won the last of his 24 England caps during the UEFA Nations League Finals in June 2019.

Follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

The winter transfer window is open until Monday February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

One lucky winner won £250,000 for free last week. Could you be next? Play for free, entries by 6:00pm Wednesday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports