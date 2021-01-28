Man Utd transfer news: Jesse Lingard set to seal West Ham loan after rejecting Newcastle and West Brom

West Ham have agreed a deal to take Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard on loan for the remainder of the season.

Lingard is expected to have his medical in Manchester before travelling to London to complete the move.

If the deal is completed and Lingard is registered by midday on Friday, he will be available to make his debut against Liverpool on Sunday.

Lingard has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, failing to make a Premier League appearance this season, and has been looking to secure a move away to get more first-team minutes.

Arsenal

Manchester United Saturday 30th January 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

It is understood Newcastle and West Brom approached Lingard's representatives about taking the out-of-favour England international on loan, but the 28-year-old rejected their offers.

The total cost of a potential deal is thought to be more than £3m, taking into account the loan fee and Lingard's wages.

United triggered a one-year extension on Lingard's contract, which now runs until the summer of 2022, to protect his value ahead of a potential transfer.

4:05 We look back at some of Jesse Lingard's best Premier League goals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the United manager, had reportedly been reluctant to let Lingard go this month as his squad face a busy and, potentially, unpredictable schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic. But Lingard is said to have personally argued his case to be allowed to go elsewhere.

The Norwegian was asked about Lingard - and Brandon Williams, who is attracting interest from Southampton and Newcastle over a potential loan move this month - this week and left the door open to a potential exit.

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United’s win over Manchester United in the Premier League

Solskjaer said: "They're still part of the club, part of the squad, training well. No deal has been struck for any of the players yet going out - still a little period left, of course.

"There's been many clubs interested in our players, so let's see what happens.

"For me, it's also important to take our wishes and our plans into consideration but also the players of course, because they are Man Utd people and players through and through."

The winter transfer window is open until Monday February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.