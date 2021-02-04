Jesse Lingard: David Moyes backs West Ham loanee to resurrect England career after debut goals

David Moyes backed Jesse Lingard to resurrect his England career after his two goals on debut inspired West Ham to victory at Aston Villa.

The 28-year-old scored twice in front of watching England boss Gareth Southgate as the impressive Hammers claimed a deserved 3-1 win.

Lingard, who joined on loan from Manchester United last week, has not played for his country since 2019 having lost his position in Southgate's squad due to poor form and lack of game time at Old Trafford.

He played a key role when England reached the World Cup semi-final in 2018 - featuring in six of their seven games - and Moyes believes Lingard can force his way into Southgate's squad for the European Championships.

1:19 New signing Jesse Lingard was in scintillating form on his West Ham debut as he scored twice in the 3-1 win at Aston Villa.

"If he keeps that form up then it might be Gareth coming knocking again," he said.

"He will have his own ambitions and challenges to show people he is at a level and he showed a really good level, Ross Barkley is very much the same for Villa.

3:03 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

"There are a lot of people who are pushing hard to make the England squad for the Euros and why shouldn't Jesse push if he's in the form he is in tonight?

"If he keeps playing as well as he did he will do a brilliant job for West Ham and if he keeps going like that then he'll get back into the England squad. I hope he can get back to that standard."

Victory kept the Hammers fifth and they are now just two points behind Liverpool after the champions suffered another defeat, losing 1-0 to Brighton.

Moyes added: "We have to go step-by-step, we are making a big step at the moment and the players we have got have improved no end.

"We are in a really good position. We are going to keep knocking on the door and see where we go."