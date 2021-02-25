Michail Antonio: West Ham forward approached by Jamaican Football Federation

West Ham forward Michail Antonio has been approached by the Jamaican Football Federation about representing them at international level.

The 30-year-old is said to be passionate about playing for Jamaica and wants to help them reach the World Cup for only the second time.

Antonio is unlikely to be involved in the next international break as he wants to focus on West Ham, but is very keen to be part of the squad for the Gold Cup matches in July and the CONCACAF qualifiers in September.

He has been called up to the England squad under both Sam Allardyce and Gareth Southgate, but has yet to play for the national team.

Antonio, who was born in London to Jamaican parents, was previously approached by Jamaica in 2016.

Image: Antonio has been in superb goalscoring form for West Ham over the past 12 months

Antonio's form has been outstanding since David Moyes returned to West Ham as manager last season.

He has been deployed as a lone frontman by Moyes and has since contributed 15 goals in 33 matches.

Antonio's 2020-21 season has been disrupted by hamstring issues, however he returned to the starting line-up for Sunday's 2-1 victory over London rivals Tottenham and played the entire 90 minutes.