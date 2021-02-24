Premier League live on Sky Sports: Manchester United vs West Ham added

Sky Sports have added four more live Premier League games in March, including Leicester vs Sheffield United and Manchester United vs West Ham.
An exciting March schedule on Sky Sports already includes a blockbuster clash between Liverpool and Chelsea on March 4, as well as the Manchester derby on March 7.
Extra Premier League matches live on Sky Sports in March
In full: Confirmed Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports coming up
Sat Feb 27: West Brom vs Brighton - Kick-Off 3pm
Sat Feb 27: Leeds vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sat Feb 27: Newcastle vs Wolves - Kick-Off 8pm
Sun Feb 28: Tottenham vs Burnley - Kick-Off 2pm
Sun Feb 28: Chelsea vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Sun Feb 28: Sheffield United vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 7.15pm
Mon Mar 1: Everton vs Southampton - Kick-Off 8pm
Weds Mar 3: Burnley vs Leicester City - Kick-Off 6pm
Weds Mar 3: Crystal Palace vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 8.15pm
Thu Mar 4: West Brom vs Everton - Kick-Off 6pm
Thu Mar 4: Liverpool vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 8.15pm
Sat Mar 6: Sheffield Utd vs Southampton - Kick-Off 3pm
Sat Mar 6: Aston Villa vs Wolves - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sat Mar 6: Brighton vs Leicester - Kick-Off 8pm
Sun Mar 7: Liverpool vs Fulham - Kick-Off 2pm
Sun Mar 7: Man City vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Sun Mar 7: Tottenham vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 7.15pm
Mon Mar 8: West Ham vs Leeds Utd - Kick-Off 8pm
Wed Mar 10: Man City vs Southampton - Kick-Off 6pm
Sat Mar 13: Crystal Palace vs West Brom - Kick-Off 3pm
Sat Mar 13: Everton vs Burnley - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sun Mar 14: Leicester vs Sheffield United - Kick-Off 2.00pm
Sun Mar 14: Arsenal vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Sun Mar 14: Manchester United vs West Ham - Kick-Off 7.15pm
Mon Mar 15: Wolves vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 8pm
Fri Mar 19: Fulham vs Leeds Utd - Kick-Off 8pm
Sat Mar 20: Brighton vs Newcastle Utd - Kick-Off 8pm
Sun Mar 21: West Ham vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 3pm
Sun Mar 21: Aston Villa vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 7.30pm
Free match highlights on Sky Sports Digital
It couldn't be simpler: we will have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website, app, and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.
In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our digital match blogs.
