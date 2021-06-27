Felipe Anderson: Lazio discussing potential move for West Ham winger

Lazio are discussing the potential return of Felipe Anderson from West Ham, Sky in Italy are reporting.

There is talk in Italy of a permanent deal for just under £8.6m (€10m) for the Brazil winger, who has only a year left on his Hammers contract.

Anderson still needs to be convinced about returning to Lazio but manager Maurizio Sarri likes the player.

Anderson is waiting to see if his future can be back in Rome while he is preparing to start pre-season with West Ham in the next few days.

The 28-year-old spent last season on loan at Porto where he played only 10 times in all competitions, while the Hammers were challenging for a top-four place under David Moyes.

He has not been part of Moyes' plans since he succeeded Manuel Pellegrini, although Anderson did struggle with injuries in the Scotsman's first season back at the helm.

When West Ham signed Anderson in 2018 he was a sought-after talent and scored nine Premier League goals in his first season at the London Stadium.