Lukasz Fabianski: West Ham goalkeeper confirms talks over contract extension under way

Lukasz Fabianski is in talks with West Ham over a new contract at the London Stadium.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper's current deal expires at the end of the season but he expects to agree a one-year extension.

"As far as I can tell, there have been some preliminary talks already going on," Fabianski told Polish media outlet Meczyki.

"I hope that we will calmly come to a good solution for both sides. I do not see any reasons for it to be otherwise.

Image: Fabianski (R) has played all of West Ham's Premier League games so far this season

"It's not only West Ham's policy that footballers of a certain age extend from season to season. It's actually a logical solution for many reasons. It is a kind of risk minimisation.

"Of course, the most important thing in all this is health and sports level. If I can manage these aspects, I have no problem with extending the contract.

"The Premier League is the top of a footballer's dream. I feel good enough to play a little more here.

"I will judge that step by step, but looking at Artur Boruc or many other goalkeepers, you can successfully play up until 40."

Fabianski, who earned 57 caps for his country, recently called time on his international career during the last break and received a standing ovation and a guard of honour in their 5-0 win over San Marino at Warsaw's Stadion Narodowy.

Fabianski, who joined the Hammers from Swansea for £7m in 2018, is likely to sit out Wednesday night's Carabao Cup visit of Manchester City, with deputy Alphonse Areola playing in the cup competitions this season.

West Ham captain Mark Noble, wing-back Arthur Masuaku and forward Andriy Yarmolenko will be pushing for starts with boss David Moyes rotating his squad.