West Ham fans banned from Europa League clash with Rapid Vienna after conduct in previous encounter

UEFA has banned West Ham supporters from attending their next Europa League away tie with Rapid Vienna later this month.

The Hammers were charged by UEFA following their game against Genk on November 4. European football's governing body accused travelling supporters of crowd disturbances and the throwing of objects during their match in Belgium.

Those charges were upheld. The club have been fined just under £25,500 (€30,000) for those disturbances and another £3,817 (€4,500) for the throwing of objects at the same game.

The governing body said on Monday: "The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has announced today the following decision for the group stage match KRC Genk vs. West Ham United FC (2:2), played on November 4 in Belgium.

"Charges against West Ham United FC: Crowd disturbances, Art. 16(2)(h) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR), throwing of objects, Art. 16(2)(b) DR. Decision: The CEDB has decided: to fine West Ham United FC €30,000 and ban the sale of tickets to its away supporters for the next one (1) UEFA competition match, for crowd disturbances, (and) to fine West Ham United FC €4,500 for throwing of objects."

West Ham travel to Rapid Vienna on November 25, top of their group with 10 points from four matches so far.