Michail Antonio: West Ham forward misses Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham after positive Covid-19 test

Michail Antonio missed West Ham's Carabao Cup tie at Tottenham after receiving a positive Covid-19 test result, manager David Moyes confirmed.

The 31-year-old striker tested positive last week and was ruled out of the quarter-final tie on Wednesday night as a result, with Jarrod Bowen leading the attack in his place.

Moyes also drafted in goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and Harrison Ashby and Ben Johnson, as the other changes from the side which lost 2-0 at Arsenal last week.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the Tottenham match, Moyes said: "Michail Antonio tested positive about a week ago now, so we're getting him closer to being back. Obviously he's not available tonight."

West Ham are vying to join Arsenal in the semi-finals of the competition.

Image: Antonio will hope to be back in contention for West Ham over the festive period

They are due to host Southampton in the Premier League on Boxing Day, before a trip to Watford on Tuesday, December 28.

Those fixtures are set to go ahead as planned, after the Premier League decided against implementing a coronavirus circuit breaker in response to rising case numbers among players and staff.

The EFL, meanwhile, has already seen a number of Boxing Day matches across across the Championship, League One and League Two postponed for Covid-related reasons.