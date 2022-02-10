Declan Rice: Racist abuse after Euro 2020 final was terrible, West Ham midfielder says

"Everyone was just disappointed more than anything," Declan Rice says of England squad's reaction to racist abuse after Euro 2020 final; midfielder feels continuing to take a knee is a "really important thing to do"

In an interview with Gary Neville's The Overlap Youtube channel, Declan Rice said racist abuse aimed at England players following the Euro 2020 final was "terrible".

England reached the final of the tournament where they faced Italy at Wembley and eventually lost 3-2 in a penalty shootout.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka did not score their spot-kicks and all were subjected to racist abuse on social media after the game's conclusion.

The West Ham midfielder described the impact of the abuse on the England squad as "absolutely terrible, because after the game, [the] three were distraught because they'd missed the penalties and they're three top lads.

Image: Marcus Rashford (L), Jadon Sancho (R), and Bukayo Saka (C) were all targeted with racist abuse online following the Euro 2020 final

"For that to come out after what we'd been through as a country, as a nation, as players - everyone was just disappointed more than anything, you know, that some people could say that type of stuff."

The midfielder applauded Saka, describing the 20-year-old's form this season as "unbelievable" following the tournament's conclusion. Rice sympathised with Sancho, who he feels is "still adapting" to life in the Premier League after his summer move to Manchester United and also praised Rashford's philanthropic endeavours.

Taking a knee a 'really important thing to do'

The England team took a knee as an anti-racism stance before their games throughout Euro 2020 and the gesture has continued to feature in the Premier League this season.

"I think it's really important," Rice said. "You know, some players have come out now and there's a few players from different clubs that are now standing for reasons they want to stand for instead of taking the knee.

"I think us as England players, we had that conversation again in the summer. We said as a group that we're going to do it - it still sends out a strong message that we're against all of that.

"Some people have an opinion that the message is kind of coming away from all of that now.

"But I still feel like, until this type of stuff stops, I feel like it's a really important thing to do."

Authenticity on social media

Rice said he attempts not to read too deeply into any abuse he receives on social media. However, after seeing himself trending on Twitter following a negative performance during England's 0-0 draw with Scotland in the group stages of Euro 2020, he temporarily deleted the app from his phone.

"I thought after the Scotland game, 'I'm not reading that about myself', because I hadn't had the best of games. It's a tournament for England and it was the last thing I wanted to be reading so I just took myself off it."

Despite the prospect of being abused on social media platforms, Rice maintains his own accounts as he feels that fans would want to see genuine responses from players.

"I run my own social media because I feel like it's all authentic and I feel like fans want to hear from the player themselves and not someone who's running it off a player. I don't feel like that's authentic at all."

West Ham and silverware ambitions

Rice has been a key player for David Moyes' side this season, having worn the captain's armband in numerous games in the absence of Mark Noble. However, the 23-year-old revealed he was close to being released by West Ham at 16 as the club was unsure of his future potential.

He said: "It was a 50/50 decision. Half of the coaches were saying 'Keep him on' and half of the coaches were saying 'We're not too sure what's going to happen'."

After earning a scholarship contract following a game against Fulham in West Ham's U18 side, Rice continued to strive for a professional contract and eventually achieved his goal, making his first-team debut in the Hammers' final Premier League game of the 2016/17 season against Burnley.

Moyes has overseen a remarkable turnaround at West Ham as the club are challenging for a Champions League spot this season and have reached the knockout stages of the Europa League. Rice credits the Scot with stabilising the team and making West Ham difficult to beat while improving their fitness levels, and believes the atmosphere in the dressing room is the best he has experienced while at the club.

The team could potentially win a trophy in the current campaign and Rice indicates his ambitions for silverware would not stop there.

Rice said: "As a football fan and also a player, I want to win the best stuff. I want to win the Premier League - I want to lift that trophy. I want to win the Champions League, I want to win the FA Cups, the League Cups.

"I want to win it all."

