David Moyes insists West Ham board still back him despite heavy Premier League defeat to Newcastle

David Moyes insists he still has the backing of the West Ham board despite his side's 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Newcastle on Wednesday night.

The result leaves the Hammers 15th in the Premier League table, but they are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference ahead of Saturday's trip to London rivals Fulham.

There were huge swathes of empty seats by full-time at the London Stadium, while the home supporters that remained greeted the final whistle with boos following their side's capitulation.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle’s win against West Ham in the Premier League

Moyes admitted he did not blame any fans for walking out early, although did suggest they needed to "stand up and be true supporters" with his side in difficulty.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Moyes said: "I might have walked out as well tonight.

"I know how it works but sometimes when it's not so good, that's when you stand up and be a true supporter as well.

"We had some great results here last year in the league and Europe, but sometimes when things aren't going so well you need everybody behind you.

"I thought the crowd at the start of the game tonight was fantastic, so I've got no qualms with them leaving with a result like that tonight."

Asked whether he felt the West Ham board may consider making a managerial change with 10 games to go, Moyes said: "I've got no doubt they are behind me. I'm confident in the way we work and what they think."

Speaking to reporters in his post-match press conference, Moyes added: "As manager, I have to [take responsibility] and front up to questions. You have watched the game and are able to write what you see.

"I'm a big boy and have left other jobs in the past. If this one happens, I would have to go with that.

"I really like my job here. I like the people I work for and have enjoyed my time greatly. I'm hoping there are a couple of big days ahead in the not too distant future."

Moyes also acknowledged the pressure he finds himself under, adding: "If you're a manager and you lose badly like I did tonight then you're always in jeopardy. I understand that."

Moyes: I can't say what I'd like to about second goal

Image: David Moyes watched his side slump to a 5-1 home defeat

West Ham found themselves 2-0 down after just 13 minutes by handing two soft goals to Newcastle, and allowed the visitors to add three more in the second half thanks to some slapstick defending.

Newcastle's first was scored by Callum Wilson after he was left unmarked from a corner unnecessarily conceded by Thilo Kehrer, while their second came after Joelinton was allowed to run through the middle of the West Ham defence and round Lukasz Fabianski.

"We started the game brilliantly, but the first time they get up the pitch we give away a corner from a situation we should have cleared," said Moyes. "Unfortunately, we defended the second phase really poorly, and before you know it we find ourselves 2-0 down from a ball we should have dealt with.

"The second goal, I can't even use the words I'd like to use on that goal - how a centre-half can kick it right through and someone can run off our defender and get in..."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anton Ferdinand says he wants to see some fight from West Ham after their 5-1 loss to Newcastle

Fabianski went on to play Nayef Aguerd into trouble for Newcastle's third, with the defender being dispossessed in his own area to allow Wilson to score again, before the Hammers goalkeeper handed the ball straight to Alexander Isak outside his box for the fourth.

"Goals one and two were really bad, but goals three and four were even worse," said Moyes. "The idea was to make sure we put them [Newcastle] under pressure.

"It's great playing short - we all want to play good stuff - but you've got to do it well. When you go 3-1 down, we have to open up and make changes, which always has the consequence that you can lose more goals."

Rice: Five of the worst goals we've conceded

Image: Declan Rice said his side's defending was "not good enough"

Declan Rice cut a despondent figure at full-time and went on to criticise the manner of the goals he and his team-mates conceded, telling Sky Sports: "It's a really tough one to take. Five goals that at any level you can't concede - not good enough.

"When you play for this badge what the fans want is desire and hard work. We felt the fans behind us. We got the goal and there was a real belief at half-time, but the start of the second half really killed things off.

"The effort was there. When you're five goals down it's really tough to keep going mentally, but you have to. In football anything can happen and you always have to keep pushing.

"But the five goals we conceded, that's not what West Ham's built on. I don't think we've conceded five worse goals as a team since I've played for West Ham."

April 8: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 13: Gent (A) - Europa Conference League quarter-finals, first leg, kick-off 5.45pm

April 16: Arsenal (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

April 20: Gent (H) - Europa Conference League quarter-finals, second leg, kick-off 8pm

April 23: Bournemouth (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

April 26: Liverpool (H) - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm

April 29: Crystal Palace (A) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

May 3: Man City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 7: Man Utd (H) - Premier League, kick-off 7pm

May 13: Brentford (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Leeds (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Leicester City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm