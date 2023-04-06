David Moyes: Under-pressure West Ham boss in charge for must-not-lose Fulham game on Saturday

Under-pressure West Ham boss David Moyes will be in charge of Saturday's game at Fulham, which is a game he cannot afford to lose.

The Hammers suffered a damaging defeat on Wednesday night as they were thrashed 5-1 at home by Newcastle.

The loss leaves West Ham outside of the Premier League drop zone only on goal difference, but with a game in hand on their relegation rivals.

It was business as usual on Thursday with Moyes due to speak to the media on Friday morning ahead of Saturday's pivotal 3pm kick-off at Craven Cottage.

Despite spending £179m in the summer, West Ham have endured a miserable campaign domestically having suffered 15 league defeats, winning just three of their last 16 league games.

The Hammers, who sit 15th, are one of four teams on 27 points, alongside Everton, Nottingham Forest and 18th-place Bournemouth.

But West Ham do still have a chance of lifting a first major trophy in 43 years, with the club preparing for a Europa Conference League quarter-final against Gent this month.

Asked after their 5-1 defeat to Newcastle whether he felt the West Ham board may consider making a managerial change with 10 games to go, Moyes said: "I've got no doubt they are behind me. I'm confident in the way we work and what they think."

Speaking to reporters in his post-match press conference, Moyes added: "As manager, I have to [take responsibility] and front up to questions. You have watched the game and are able to write what you see.

"I'm a big boy and have left other jobs in the past. If this one happens, I would have to go with that.

"I really like my job here. I like the people I work for and have enjoyed my time greatly. I'm hoping there are a couple of big days ahead in the not too distant future."

Moyes also acknowledged the pressure he finds himself under, adding: "If you're a manager and you lose badly like I did tonight then you're always in jeopardy. I understand that."

There were huge swathes of empty seats by full-time at the London Stadium, while the home supporters that remained greeted the final whistle with boos following their side's capitulation.

Moyes admitted he did not blame any fans for walking out early, although did suggest they needed to "stand up and be true supporters" with his side in difficulty.

Moyes told Sky Sports: "I might have walked out as well tonight.

"I know how it works but sometimes when it's not so good, that's when you stand up and be a true supporter as well.

"We had some great results here last year in the league and Europe, but sometimes when things aren't going so well you need everybody behind you.

"I thought the crowd at the start of the game tonight was fantastic, so I've got no qualms with them leaving with a result like that tonight."

Redknapp: West Ham too good to go down

Jamie Redknapp believes West Ham are "too good to go down" despite being thrashed by Newcastle.

He told Sky Sports: "When they went down in 2003 that was the best squad to have ever gone down in the Premier League - it was full of quality footballers. (Jermain) Defoe, (Paulo) Di Canio, (Trevor) Sinclair, Joe Cole and (Michael) Carrick.

"This squad isn't as good as that. But it would be one of the best squads to ever go down if it does.

"David Moyes is under pressure, make no mistake, he knows that, that's the price on the ticket for any manager at any level.

"But the players need to show some character, some responsibility and get themselves out of this situation.

"They need big characters who want the ball, who take risks and play with confidence and belief even when you're under pressure.

"I think that squad is too good to go down. But when you're under pressure strange things can happen.

"The board might see there are managers out there right now that are available and would look at this brilliant job - it's London, the vast experience they've got, the players they've got, who wouldn't want that job? Or do they stick with David Moyes?

"They shouldn't be in this position. The players are too good to be in this position but their defending [against Newcastle] was absolutely comical."

Saturday: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 13: Gent (A) - Europa Conference League quarter-finals, first leg, kick-off 5.45pm

April 16: Arsenal (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

April 20: Gent (H) - Europa Conference League quarter-finals, second leg, kick-off 8pm

April 23: Bournemouth (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

April 26: Liverpool (H) - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm

April 29: Crystal Palace (A) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

May 3: Man City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 7: Man Utd (H) - Premier League, kick-off 7pm

May 13: Brentford (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Leeds (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Leicester City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm